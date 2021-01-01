Simply Crafted | Free Shipping
About this product
The Helix Steamroller is 6" long, made on 25mm tubing. Its signature Venturi chamber mouthpiece has three air intake holes which cool and spin the smoke. Two feet are in place to stabilize the piece between uses. The Helix design filters smoke and also conserves plant matter.
Length Height : 6"
Use With : Flower
Carb : Front And Center
Length Height : 6"
Use With : Flower
Carb : Front And Center
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!