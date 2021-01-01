Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Simply Crafted | Free Shipping

Simply Crafted | Free Shipping

Helix Glass Steamroller

Product rating:
Buy Here

About this product

The Helix Steamroller is 6" long, made on 25mm tubing. Its signature Venturi chamber mouthpiece has three air intake holes which cool and spin the smoke. Two feet are in place to stabilize the piece between uses. The Helix design filters smoke and also conserves plant matter.

Length Height : 6"
Use With : Flower
Carb : Front And Center
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!