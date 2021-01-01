Loading…
Logo for the brand Simply Crafted | Free Shipping

Simply Crafted | Free Shipping

Cookies Live Resin

Our Live Resin CBD Concentrate is pure, potent and loaded with all the medicinal benefits of the full cannabis plant profile.

Extracted from freshly harvested cannabis plants then cured with cold-pressed terpenes to preserve the natural rich aroma and flavor.

● Maintains full spectrum cannabinoid profile
● Single-origin, cannabis-derived, cold-pressed terpenes
● No GMOs, chemicals or solvents
● Contains <0.3mg THC

Available in seven varieties: Ancient Lime, Blueberry Muffin, Cookies, Critical Kush, OG Kush, Pineapple Express and Zkittlez

Lab Tested | Organic | Made in USA
