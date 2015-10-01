About this product

GSC is an indica-dominant hybrid strain that comes from crossing OG Kush with Durban Poison. GSC has become a legendary strain in the cannabis community at this point, with an almost cult-like following!



This uber popular strain is known for its strong euphoric effects, that then give way to waves of mind and body relaxation that lasts for hours.



GSC has an earthy undertones, but strong hints and notes of sweet cherry and chocolate that will leave your mouth watering for more.



This strain has had many honorable recognitions and won numerous awards, including a few Cannabis Cups.