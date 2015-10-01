Simply Crafted | Free Shipping
About this product
GSC is an indica-dominant hybrid strain that comes from crossing OG Kush with Durban Poison. GSC has become a legendary strain in the cannabis community at this point, with an almost cult-like following!
This uber popular strain is known for its strong euphoric effects, that then give way to waves of mind and body relaxation that lasts for hours.
GSC has an earthy undertones, but strong hints and notes of sweet cherry and chocolate that will leave your mouth watering for more.
This strain has had many honorable recognitions and won numerous awards, including a few Cannabis Cups.
GSC effects
Reported by real people like you
4,816 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
28% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
