About this product
Derived in part from the infamous NYC Diesel strain, NY CBDiesel is a sativa-dominant, high-CBD hemp flower strain with all the amazing qualities of its parents. NY CBDiesel is a great daytime strain with a strong lemon and pine aroma and very uplifting effects.
CBD: 16.84%
THC: 0.3%
Lab Tested | Grown in USA
NYC Diesel effects
Reported by real people like you
698 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
52% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
31% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
7% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
