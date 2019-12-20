Simply Crafted | Free Shipping
About this product
Solvent-free, sourced from local organic farms, and rigorously tested, our Delta-8 THC pre-filled cartridge is the best Δ8 on the market today. The high purity and refined quality of the cartridge offers a subtle cannabis flavor.
This pre-filled 1ml live resin cartridge is ideal for micro-dose servings using any standard vape battery.
No GMOs
No Chemicals
No Solvents
Available Strains:
Ancient Lime
Blueberry Muffin
Cookies
Critical Kush
Gorilla Glue
Forbidden Fruit
Jack Herer
OG Kush
Pineapple Express
Runtz
Wedding Cake
Zkz
OGKB effects
Reported by real people like you
54 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
59% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
44% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
33% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
22% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
22% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
16% of people say it helps with depression
