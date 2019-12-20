About this product

Solvent-free, sourced from local organic farms, and rigorously tested, our Delta-8 THC pre-filled cartridge is the best Δ8 on the market today. The high purity and refined quality of the cartridge offers a subtle cannabis flavor.



This pre-filled 1ml live resin cartridge is ideal for micro-dose servings using any standard vape battery.



No GMOs

No Chemicals

No Solvents



Available Strains:

Ancient Lime

Blueberry Muffin

Cookies

Critical Kush

Gorilla Glue

Forbidden Fruit

Jack Herer

OG Kush

Pineapple Express

Runtz

Wedding Cake

Zkz