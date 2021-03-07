Simply Crafted | Free Shipping
Our CBD Terp Sauce is pure, potent, and loaded with all the benefits of the full cannabis plant profile but with less than 0.3% THC. Extracted from organically grown cannabis plants.
This cartridge is ideal for micro-dose servings using any standard vape battery.
- Rapid absorption
- No GMOs, chemicals or solvents
- 100% Natural
Available in Cookies, OG Kush, Pineapple Express and Zkittlez
Net wt. 0.5ml
Purple Pineapple Express effects
Reported by real people like you
18 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
38% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
22% of people report feeling hungry
Happy
22% of people report feeling happy
Headache
11% of people report feeling headache
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
11% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
11% of people say it helps with anxiety
Lack of appetite
5% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
