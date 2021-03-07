About this product

Our CBD Terp Sauce is pure, potent, and loaded with all the benefits of the full cannabis plant profile but with less than 0.3% THC. Extracted from organically grown cannabis plants.



This cartridge is ideal for micro-dose servings using any standard vape battery.



- Rapid absorption

- No GMOs, chemicals or solvents

- 100% Natural



Available in Cookies, OG Kush, Pineapple Express and Zkittlez



Net wt. 0.5ml