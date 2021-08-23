Simply Crafted | Free Shipping
About this product
Our CBD Terp Sauce is pure, potent, and loaded with all the benefits of the full cannabis plant profile but with less than 0.3% THC. Extracted from organically grown cannabis plants.
This cartridge is ideal for micro-dose servings using any standard vape battery.
- Rapid absorption
- No GMOs, chemicals or solvents
- 100% Natural
Available in Cookies, OG Kush, Pineapple Express and Zkittlez
Net wt. 0.5ml
