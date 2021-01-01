About this product

Infused with a refreshing, strawberry lemonade flavor, our Vegan CBD gummies are made with top-grade CBD extracts. These sweet and tangy gummies contain 10mg of full-spectrum CBD and make a delicious way to relieve stress, manage anxiety and improve sleep quality.



With no trace of THC, our Gummies are the most effective way of getting your daily dose of CBD. Consult your medical practitioner before combining with medicines or using them as alternatives.



Ingredients: Organic Tapioca Syrup, Organic Cane Sugar, Water, Pectin, Phytocannabinoid-Rich Hemp Extract, Citric Acid, Natural Flavors, Sodium Citrate, Malic Acid, Fruit & Vegetable Juice (color), Sunflower Oil and Carnauba Wax.



Lab Tested | Organic | Made in USA