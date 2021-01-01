About this product

Our Delta-8 THC disposable vape pen contains pure delta-8 distillate derived from organic hemp. We blend this pure d8 with live resin terpenes to create the perfect combination of effects from CBD and THC, while still maintaining the dank flavor cannabis is known best for.



Lab-Tested

No GMOs, chemicals or solvents

Contains 500mg Δ8 THC



This timed-release autodraw delta-8 THC vape pen is all set to go. Simply begin to inhale and the release is initiated.

