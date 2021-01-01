About this product
Our Delta-8 THC disposable vape pen contains pure delta-8 distillate derived from organic hemp. We blend this pure d8 with live resin terpenes to create the perfect combination of effects from CBD and THC, while still maintaining the dank flavor cannabis is known best for.
Lab-Tested
No GMOs, chemicals or solvents
Contains 500mg Δ8 THC
This timed-release autodraw delta-8 THC vape pen is all set to go. Simply begin to inhale and the release is initiated.
Lab-Tested
No GMOs, chemicals or solvents
Contains 500mg Δ8 THC
This timed-release autodraw delta-8 THC vape pen is all set to go. Simply begin to inhale and the release is initiated.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!