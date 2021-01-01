About this product

Cactus Jack is a super rare sativa dominant hybrid strain created through crossing the equally as rare Cactus strain with the infamous Jack Herer. Cactus Jack retains many of the flavors and effects of its Jack Herer parent, although with a slightly more lifted experience from its Cactus heritage. The high creeps up slowly, hitting you cerebrally first with a dazzling happiness. You'll feel an increase in creativity and motivation that lends itself well to mental and artistic tasks, although your body won't be too useful in getting much done. Physically, you'll feel a bit lazy and lethargic, although not sleepy or sedated. These happy effects in combination with its high 18%+ THC level give Cactus Jack an edge in treating conditions such as chronic pain, fatigue, anxiety, depression, and mood swings. This bud has a sweet and spicy herbal flavor with a smooth woody exhale. The aroma is very much like PineSol, although with a spicy earthy effect as the nugs are burned. Cactus Jack bud shave fluffy minty green popcorn-shaped nugs with rich amber hairs and a coating of light amber crystal trichomes.