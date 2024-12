Like a fresh picked apple! Enjoy the tart, crisp and sweet flavor of green apple. Sinful's Green Apple holds its own or tastes great in a Sinful mocktail. Try freezing for a bit for an infused treat on a hot day. Sip, savor, and repeat.



-Made with real apple juice

-100mg of marijuana extract per bottle

-10 servings per bottle

-10 calories per serving

-Fast acting

