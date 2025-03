Citrusy tang meets the warmth of Madagascar Vanilla. Sinful’s Orange Vanilla is the perfect duet that’ll make your mouth sing. Each bottle contains 100mg of fast-acting THC, making it the ideal way to relax after a long day. Try freezing for a bit for an infused treat on a hot day. Sip, savor, and repeat.

-100mg fast acting THC per bottle



-Bitter-free, sweet & flavorful

-Fast-acting THC

-Discreet & small packaging

-Made with real juice

