The taste of summer! Enjoy the bright and refreshing flavor of watermelon. You can expect to feel the fast acting THC infusion in as little as 15 minutes.



-100mg fast acting THC per bottle

-Bitter-free, sweet & flavorful

-Discreet & small packaging

-Made with real juice

-Perfect for concerts, sporting events and parties



Recommended for: Concerts, Nightlife, Sporting Events, Parties



Ingredients: Water, Lemon Juice, Sugar, MCT Oil, Natural Flavor, Marijuana Distillate , Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, Red 40, Aspartame

read more