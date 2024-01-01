We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Sips
unclaimed brand
This brand is currently unclaimed
About
Catalog
All categories
Edibles
Sips products
16 products
Beverages
Blueberry Sips 1000mg
by Sips
THC 1000%
CBD 0%
Candy
Sips Blueberry 250mg
by Sips
Tinctures & Sublingual
Sips Raspberry Tincture 250mg
by Sips
Tinctures & Sublingual
Sips Watermelon Flavor 1000mg 4oz
by Sips
Beverages
Tangerine Sips 1000mg
by Sips
THC 1000%
CBD 0%
Beverages
Sips Rainbow Sherbert 250mg 1oz
by Sips
THC 250%
CBD 0%
Beverages
Watermelon Chill 10mg
by Sips
THC 9.99%
CBD 0%
Beverages
Watermelon Chill Drink: 50mg
by Sips
THC 50.67%
CBD 0%
Beverages
Mango Cream Elixir 1oz
by Sips
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Beverages
Coconut Tincture 250mg 1oz
by Sips
THC 250%
CBD 0%
Tinctures & Sublingual
Blueberry Tincture 250mg
by Sips
THC 250%
CBD 0%
Condiments
Cranberry Cannabis Syrup | 250mg
by Sips
THC 250%
CBD 0%
Tinctures & Sublingual
BLM Marionberry Tincture 1000mg 4oz
by Sips
THC 1000%
CBD 0%
Tinctures & Sublingual
Raspberry Tincture 1000mg 4oz
by Sips
THC 1000%
CBD 0%
Beverages
Coconut Sips 1000mg 4oz
by Sips
THC 1000%
CBD 0%
Tinctures & Sublingual
Tangerine Tincture 250mg
by Sips
THC 1000%
CBD 0%
