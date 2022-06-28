RSO Oil containing a high concentration of CBD. Traditionally RSO was manufactured from the marijuana plant containing high levels of delta-9 THC, the psychoactive compound found in the cannabis plant. Industrial hemp on the other hand is bread to contain low levels of THC and high levels of CBD. The levels have to be less than 0.3% of delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), therefore our RSO CBD will not get you ‘high’. You will benefit from RSO oils potency and take advantage of all cannabinoids working synergistically, known as the Entourage Effect.



- Full Spectrum CBD RSO

- All Natural Full Extract Cannabis Oil

- 600mg of CBD per 1mL Syringe

- Comes in 1mL Syringe for easy dispensing and storage.