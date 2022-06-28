RSO Oil containing a high concentration of CBD. Traditionally RSO was manufactured from the marijuana plant containing high levels of delta-9 THC, the psychoactive compound found in the cannabis plant. Industrial hemp on the other hand is bread to contain low levels of THC and high levels of CBD. The levels have to be less than 0.3% of delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), therefore our RSO CBD will not get you ‘high’. You will benefit from RSO oils potency and take advantage of all cannabinoids working synergistically, known as the Entourage Effect.
- Full Spectrum CBD RSO - All Natural Full Extract Cannabis Oil - 600mg of CBD per 1mL Syringe - Comes in 1mL Syringe for easy dispensing and storage.
Sir Hemp Co. CBD is a wellness company & Florida’s first USDA Certified Organic CBD brand that makes and sells premium hemp derived products, including CBD oils, CBD for pets, CBD concentrate, CBD edibles, CBD topicals, Delta 8 THC, and hemp derived Delta 9 THC gummies. Offering curbside pickup, local same day delivery in West Palm Beach, and Priority shipping across the USA (orders arrive within 1-3 business days). Our lab tested CBD products have a QR code which links to an independent third-party lab test to ensure quality and consistency. We offer both full spectrum CBD as well as CBD isolate. We are a minority-owned certified business, Fresh from Florida Member, and part of the Hemp Industries Association. All made in West Palm Beach Florida with care.
