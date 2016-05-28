360mg Per Bag – 30mg per Serving of Full Spectrum CBD

After months of development we have finally formulated a Full Spectrum CBD Candy! Oh and did we mention that it is sugar free as well. Our sugar-free CBD candy with all natural peppermint is the perfect way to dose your CBD. With each tablet having 30mg of CBD as well as other cannabinoids.



Enjoy the benefits of our Natural Full Spectrum CBD Oil in a herbal hard candy lozenge made from all natural hemp. Full spectrum CBD oil contains all the cannabinoids naturally found in the hemp plant. Based on studies by Dr. Ethan Russo taking CBD with other cannabinoids creates what he coined “The Entourage Effect”, this enhances the CBD beneficial effects.



Bag comes with 12 hard lozenges.



Transparency is Key: 3rd Party Tested Full Spectrum Oil CBD Candy

To ensure a consistent, effective, and safe product, we use USDA approved independent labs to confirm our CBD products for: cannabinoid potency & are free from pesticides, residual solvents, heavy metals, mold, fungi, and mycotoxins. Each product has a QR Code linking to it’s COA (Certificate of Analysis).