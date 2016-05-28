Full Spectrum CBD Candy 360mg – Natural Peppermint- Sugar Free
About this product
After months of development we have finally formulated a Full Spectrum CBD Candy! Oh and did we mention that it is sugar free as well. Our sugar-free CBD candy with all natural peppermint is the perfect way to dose your CBD. With each tablet having 30mg of CBD as well as other cannabinoids.
Enjoy the benefits of our Natural Full Spectrum CBD Oil in a herbal hard candy lozenge made from all natural hemp. Full spectrum CBD oil contains all the cannabinoids naturally found in the hemp plant. Based on studies by Dr. Ethan Russo taking CBD with other cannabinoids creates what he coined “The Entourage Effect”, this enhances the CBD beneficial effects.
Bag comes with 12 hard lozenges.
Transparency is Key: 3rd Party Tested Full Spectrum Oil CBD Candy
To ensure a consistent, effective, and safe product, we use USDA approved independent labs to confirm our CBD products for: cannabinoid potency & are free from pesticides, residual solvents, heavy metals, mold, fungi, and mycotoxins. Each product has a QR Code linking to it’s COA (Certificate of Analysis).
About this strain
Charlotte's Web is a sativa marijuana strain and hemp cultivar that was specifically bred by the Stanley Brothers of Colorado for its high CBD and low THC content. These unique and proprietary genetics are used by Charlotte's Web (the company) to create extracts for a variety of health and wellness products. Contrary to popular belief, Charlotte’s Web products are hemp-derived and are non-intoxicating. Charlotte’s Web gained popularity after being featured on CNN’s Weed 2 for the effects it had on Charlotte Figi, a young girl with a rare seizure disorder. New consumers should consult their doctor with any medical concerns.
