About this product

Enjoy 3600 mg of all natural, non-GMO, 100% U.S.A. grown hemp extract oil. Our Flagship Full Spectrum Extract allows you to take advantage of the entourage effect. At 120 mg per 1 mL of CBD, it will not disappoint! A graduated dropper allows you to select your desired dose. With each 30 mL(1 oz.) bottle having 3600 mg, Sir Hemp Extracts last two to three times as long as other CBD products on the market.



At Sir Hemp we strive to have the purest, all-natural products you can find on the market. Our CBD Extracts only consist of two ingredients: CBD and MCT Oil.



We do not add any fillers, coloring, or additives. Sir Hemp’s hand-crafted extracts are made with care & compassion. Hemp CBD Oil tinctures made the right way by placing the customers needs in mind every step of the way. Our Hemp is grown with no pesticides ensuring the highest quality pure natural flavors and aromas. Can be taken under your tongue or added to your favorite beverage.



Our extract bottles are (1 oz) 30 mL with 3600 mg of CBD in each bottle. Our serving sizes are marked conveniently on the dropper. Each marker is at:

• .25mL (30 mg )

• .50mL (60 mg)

• .75mL (90 mg)

• 1 mL (120 mg)



Our bottles are designed to last you 2- 4 months depending on dosage taken. Our price per mg averages around $0.03 to $0.04 per mg. Making it one of the highest quality and most affordable option available. Effectively costing approximately $30-$40 per month of usage per bottle.