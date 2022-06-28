- USDA Certified Organic

- Human grade full spectrum extract for cats & dogs

- Graduated dispensing tool eliminates guesswork

- 900mg of All Natural Full Spectrum CBD Total per Bottle (30mL/1 oz.)

- Safe & All Natural: No added flavors, fillers, or preservatives

- 3rd Party Lab Tested with QR code linking to test right on each bottle

- Made from 100% U.S. grown hemp



CBD oil is an all-natural product. This full-spectrum CBD oil is packed with over 30 mg of CBD per 1 mL, making it one of the most concentrated CBD solutions on the market.



When looking for a CBD oil for pets, it is important to know what is in it. Our CBD oils only consist of two ingredients, organic hemp extract and organic MCT oil, that’s it! We do not cut any corners or only care about making a profit, we care about our customers and our furry friends!



All our products are third party lab tested. A QR code can be found on every bottle so that you know exactly what is in our products.



Our hemp is grown with no pesticides, heavy metals, or residual solvents to ensure the natural healing properties and benefits are not stripped away. Our hemp is grown 100% here in the US.