Bred locally by the team over at Mass Genetics, GSOG x MOB is a combination of Mass Genetics’ award-winning Grape Stomper OG crossed with a local favorite in the Northeast, Mother of Berries, or M.O.B. The phenotype selected displays characteristics that take after its Grape Stomper OG parentage, with the tell-tale OG Kush scent dominating the aroma profile. A discerning palette, however, will notice slight fruity hints reminiscent of both the blueberry of the M.O.B. and the sour pine-lemon of the Grape Stomper. This strain provides bodily-relaxing effects typical of indica strains with noticeable mental calm.