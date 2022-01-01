In a word, Siskiyou Sungrown 1:1 Cannabis Oil is about balance. If you want a balanced cannabis product that fully embraces the entourage effect, then this is it.



Each tube contains 1 milliliter of cannabis oil. 50 servings



1:1 avg. cannabinoid content CBD: 325 mg / THC: 341 mg



Suggested Use:

Our cannabis oil is intended for ingestion. Consume by putting desired amount on your fingertip, a favorite snack, or in an empty gelatin capsule. If new to this product, begin with the lowest serving size of .02 ml. This is one line on the syringe, or approximately the size of ½ a short grain of rice.