About this product
This 1 to 1 Cannabis Tincture is crafted to deliver roughly equal amounts of CBD and THC in perfect balance. Made from pure, resinous cannabis oil dissolved in organic cane alcohol, each batch begins with our organically grown Oregon cannabis; premium strains chosen to provide the most complex cannabinoid profile for maximum benefit and to enhance the entourage effect.
One fluid ounce bottles. 150 servings.
1:1 avg. cannabinoid content CBD: 350 mg / THC: 350 mg
Shake well.
About this brand
Siskiyou Sungrown
At Siskiyou Sungrown we consciously cultivate and organically grow some of Oregon’s most compelling cannabis and hemp. Our farm to formula model begins in the rich soil of the Williams Valley with premium select genetics chosen to provide the most comprehensive cannabinoid profile for maximum benefit. We extract the highest grade, full spectrum, whole plant resinous cannabis oil using only organic cane alcohol, and produce products that are pure and potent. Clinically formulated, laboratory tested, and reliably delivered every time you use it. Since our inception in 2014, our craft cannabis oils and tinctures have been designed with one thing in mind: health and wellness for all. Feel Better!