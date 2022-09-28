About this product
This CBD-Rich Cannabis Tincture (high CBD/low THC) is pure, resinous Siskiyou Sungrown CBD oil dissolved in organic cane alcohol. Each batch is made from a blend of several of our high CBD strains chosen to provide the most complex cannabinoid profile for maximum benefit, with a small amount of THC to achieve the entourage effect. Clinically formulated, laboratory tested, and reliably delivered, each and every time you use it.
One fluid ounce bottles. 128 servings.
CBD avg. cannabinoid content CBD: 640 mg / THC: 32 mg
Suggested Use:
Shake well. Start with 0.25 ml (1 serving) mixed in a beverage. Activation Time: 30-60 minutes. Maximum effect at 2-4 hours. Sublingual use not advised without dilution.
About this brand
Siskiyou Sungrown
At Siskiyou Sungrown we consciously cultivate and organically grow some of Oregon’s most compelling cannabis and hemp. Our farm to formula model begins in the rich soil of the Williams Valley with premium select genetics chosen to provide the most comprehensive cannabinoid profile for maximum benefit. We extract the highest grade, full spectrum, whole plant resinous cannabis oil using only organic cane alcohol, and produce products that are pure and potent. Clinically formulated, laboratory tested, and reliably delivered every time you use it. Since our inception in 2014, our craft cannabis oils and tinctures have been designed with one thing in mind: health and wellness for all. Feel Better!