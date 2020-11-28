About this product
Enjoy Hash in its purest, most traditional form: Dry Sift Hashish. Our Sitka® Lebanese Gold is mix of sativa varieties, personally chosen by the hashmaster for an uplifting buzz.
Experience its bold and complex taste, an aroma featuring bright, citrusy notes, and the following characteristics:
Full spectrum
Patent-pending terpene preservation process
Smooth mouth feel
Maleable, not crumbly
Better burn rate for maximum value
About this brand
Sitka® Hash House
Solventless, full-spectrum hashish made the traditional middle eastern way.