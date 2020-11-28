Enjoy Hash in its purest, most traditional form: Dry Sift Hashish. Our Sitka® Lebanese Gold is mix of sativa varieties, personally chosen by the hashmaster for an uplifting buzz.



Experience its bold and complex taste, an aroma featuring bright, citrusy notes, and the following characteristics:



Full spectrum

Patent-pending terpene preservation process

Smooth mouth feel

Maleable, not crumbly

Better burn rate for maximum value