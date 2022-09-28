Screaming in with its delicious, booming banana flavor profile, this bud warrants both of its namesakes with the tropical, buttery sweetness of banana, turned up to maximum volume like the howl of a banshee. It packs a tropical punch on the inhale then mellows to yellow with a smooth sweetness on the exhale. Noon to night, it’s a favorite for those who love the fruity terp profiles, and the perfect entryway for those who are still not sold on them. The high is a perfect, middle-of-the-road hybrid. It allows for all forms of activity or relaxation, and is a great all day smoke for the entire spectrum of cannabis enthusiasts.

