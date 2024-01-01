Cheetoz

by Six Labs
About this product

Dangerously cheesy! This zesty and enlivening hybrid of Runtz x Cheetah Piss is a vivifying snack with notes of soft cheese, tangy tropical citrus, punchy gas, and sugary flora. Roaring out of the gate with bright notes of citrus and petrol, Cheetoz is fiery and ferocious in the foreground, before soft notes of cheese and flora take over and mellow the exhale. Hybrid, but stimulating and euphoric, Cheetoz is a high octane thrillride through sunshiney orange realms of creativity and enlightenment. Cheetoz is stimulating, but also maintains a surprising focus and clarity. Pack some Cheetoz in your sack lunch.

About this strain

Cheetos is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel creative, happy, and relaxed. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Cheetos, before let us know! Leave a review.

About this brand

Six Labs
Six Labs is where the science of cannabis and the art of cultivation comes together. At our cultivation lab in Chesaning, Michigan, we cultivate all our own cannabis with a complete focus on quality and precision, and passion for advanced research, development, and technology.

License(s)

  • MI, US: AU-G-C-000159
