Cheetoz



Dangerously cheesy! This zesty and enlivening hybrid of Runtz x Cheetah Piss is a vivifying snack with notes of soft cheese, tangy tropical citrus, punchy gas, and sugary flora. Roaring out of the gate with bright notes of citrus and petrol, Cheetoz is fiery and ferocious in the foreground, before soft notes of cheese and flora take over and mellow the exhale. Hybrid, but stimulating and euphoric, Cheetoz is a high octane thrillride through sunshiney orange realms of creativity and enlightenment. Cheetoz is stimulating, but also maintains a surprising focus and clarity. Pack some Cheetoz in your sack lunch.

