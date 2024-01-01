Dante's Inferno



Prepare yourself for a journey into the depths of Dante's Inferno, a robust and bright strain that lights the senses on fire. Gas and spice in the foreground, tangy berry on the exhale, Dante's Inferno unfolds a mesmerizing labyrinth of new-age cannabis profiles.Find yourself flitting back and forth effortlessly between sugar and spice. As robust as its flavor profile, the stone of Dante’s Inferno is equally enlivening. Sativa, cerebral, heady, full; the high of Dante’s Inferno is energizing and bright, while still maintaining an airy euphoria. Kickstart your day with Dante’s Inferno.

