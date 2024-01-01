Dante's Inferno

by Six Labs
Prepare yourself for a journey into the depths of Dante's Inferno, a robust and bright strain that lights the senses on fire. Gas and spice in the foreground, tangy berry on the exhale, Dante's Inferno unfolds a mesmerizing labyrinth of new-age cannabis profiles.Find yourself flitting back and forth effortlessly between sugar and spice. As robust as its flavor profile, the stone of Dante’s Inferno is equally enlivening. Sativa, cerebral, heady, full; the high of Dante’s Inferno is energizing and bright, while still maintaining an airy euphoria. Kickstart your day with Dante’s Inferno.

Dante’s Inferno is a cannabis strain, that combines Oreoz and Devil Driver. Breeders Clearwater Genetics and Tiki Madman teamed up on the strain. Dante's Inferno can smell sweet and creamy, and is known for it's beautiful, blingy look. This indica hybrid has lots of cookies genetics in it for a relaxing effect.

Six Labs is where the science of cannabis and the art of cultivation comes together. At our cultivation lab in Chesaning, Michigan, we cultivate all our own cannabis with a complete focus on quality and precision, and passion for advanced research, development, and technology.

  • MI, US: AU-G-C-000159
