Don Mega



The holy grail of gas. The colossus of funk. Don Mega blends searing garlic, diesel, and gas, with playful fruit, cream, and cheese to create a profile that has to be tasted to be believed. GMO lineage lends those fiery telltale gassy and zesty notes, before the Black Banana lineage cools, calms, and collects the profile into something altogether unique and downright funky, lending a cheesiness and creaminess evocative of old school cheese and funk strains. Marvelously hybrid, the stone of the Don Mega is shapeless in a beautiful way, the stone takes the shape of the mood of the user, true hybrid, which makes Don Mega perfect for any time of day. You might have just found your new everyday smoker. Long live the king!

