Don Mega

by Six Labs
HybridTHC —CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
Currently unavailable
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
view similar products

About this product

Don Mega

The holy grail of gas. The colossus of funk. Don Mega blends searing garlic, diesel, and gas, with playful fruit, cream, and cheese to create a profile that has to be tasted to be believed. GMO lineage lends those fiery telltale gassy and zesty notes, before the Black Banana lineage cools, calms, and collects the profile into something altogether unique and downright funky, lending a cheesiness and creaminess evocative of old school cheese and funk strains. Marvelously hybrid, the stone of the Don Mega is shapeless in a beautiful way, the stone takes the shape of the mood of the user, true hybrid, which makes Don Mega perfect for any time of day. You might have just found your new everyday smoker. Long live the king!

About this strain

The Don Mega is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of The Don Mega - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Six Labs
Six Labs
Shop products
Six Labs is where the science of cannabis and the art of cultivation comes together. At our cultivation lab in Chesaning, Michigan, we cultivate all our own cannabis with a complete focus on quality and precision, and passion for advanced research, development, and technology.

License(s)

  • MI, US: AU-G-C-000159
Notice a problem?Report this item