Our Double Glazed Donut Pre Rolls are single-sourced and exclusively grown in-house made with our Premium indoor whole flower infused with our award-winning solventless hash rosin delicately rolled in the middle powdered coated in single strain kief topped with a THC Diamond crown.



Time to Smoke the Donuts—freshly rolled donuts each and every day. Made with the freshness of a small batch of whole-flower filled with our all-natural full spectrum hash rosin that delivers a tasty treat with a tantalized smoking experience with a decadent flavor profile.



