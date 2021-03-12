Grape Snow Cone is the quintessential Indica. Perfect for Indica lovers, this chunky flower is a hybrid between Grape Ape (GDP x Mendo Purps) x Supernatural (Grape God x The Flav). This strain is great for relaxing, introspection and recharging. Smoked herb leaves a lingering taste of dark fruit with gassy notes. It has beautiful purple flecked buds with a few bright orange hairs. Grape Ape was featured on the cover of High Times 2008 Growers Guide, and Supernatural won the HighTimes Medical Cup in 2012.