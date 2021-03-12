About this product
Grape Snow Cone is the quintessential Indica. Perfect for Indica lovers, this chunky flower is a hybrid between Grape Ape (GDP x Mendo Purps) x Supernatural (Grape God x The Flav). This strain is great for relaxing, introspection and recharging. Smoked herb leaves a lingering taste of dark fruit with gassy notes. It has beautiful purple flecked buds with a few bright orange hairs. Grape Ape was featured on the cover of High Times 2008 Growers Guide, and Supernatural won the HighTimes Medical Cup in 2012.
About this brand
Six Labs
Six Labs is where the science of cannabis and the art of cultivation comes together. At our cultivation lab in Chesaning, Michigan, we cultivate all our own cannabis with a complete focus on quality and precision, and passion for advanced research, development, and technology.
AU-G-C-000159