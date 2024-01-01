Gush Mints



Enlivening landrace Durban, gas, and skunk tones clash with cool cookie and menthol Kush Mint sweetness; Gush Mints is a dream for the connoisseur. Notes of sweet berry and cherry intermingle against a backdrop of telltale fiery cannabis profiles; skunk and Durban tones bring to mind classic kind bud, while gas and menthol bring to mind all you know and love about new-age cannabis profiles. Indica and heavy hitting, Gush Mints is calming and sedating; feel all those worries, aches, and pains slip away into tranquility. Use this for your new midnight snack to get you slipping peacefully back to sleep.

