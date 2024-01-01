Gush Mints

by Six Labs
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
About this product

Gush Mints

Enlivening landrace Durban, gas, and skunk tones clash with cool cookie and menthol Kush Mint sweetness; Gush Mints is a dream for the connoisseur. Notes of sweet berry and cherry intermingle against a backdrop of telltale fiery cannabis profiles; skunk and Durban tones bring to mind classic kind bud, while gas and menthol bring to mind all you know and love about new-age cannabis profiles. Indica and heavy hitting, Gush Mints is calming and sedating; feel all those worries, aches, and pains slip away into tranquility. Use this for your new midnight snack to get you slipping peacefully back to sleep.

About this strain

Gush Mintz is a heavy, indica-dominant hybrid strain cross of Kush Mints and the combination of F1 Durb and Gushers, bred by Bay Area-based Purple City Genetics. As a culmination of multiple popular Cookies family strains, Gush Mintz exhibits many of their beloved attributes: gassy, sweet terps with piney notes; dense, dark green and purple nugs coated in trichomes; and a body-zapping high that puts the mind at ease. You might not get much done, but you’ll feel great doing it.

About this brand

Six Labs
Six Labs is where the science of cannabis and the art of cultivation comes together. At our cultivation lab in Chesaning, Michigan, we cultivate all our own cannabis with a complete focus on quality and precision, and passion for advanced research, development, and technology.

License(s)

  • MI, US: AU-G-C-000159
