"Our moonrocks are created using the highest quality flower and highest quality concentrates.



Sizable nugs of indoor flower are dipped in live resin concentrate from indoor fresh frozen, before they are rolled in premium indoor kief that was extracted no more than one month prior, for optimum freshness."



Fritter Cake x Summer Watermelon

"Fiery gas and petrol, and sugary candied sweetness leap out from Fritter Cake like someone dumped a pound of sugar into a gas can. Tart notes from the Apple Fritter lineage clash beautifully with those telltale honeyed sweet notes of gelato lineage, to create a flavor profile that is simultaneously bright and roaring, yet subtle and sweet. Summer Watermelon has notes of flora and melon that refresh and cool the palette; enlivening and bright, Summer Watermelon is crisp and sweet.



These two strains combine to make a dessert forward, refreshing joint, that lingers with

crispness long after the exhale, and energizes body and senses."

