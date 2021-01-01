About this product

Citrus and banana forward, this mix has two of the most flavorful strains currently out there melding beautifully - tangy, tart, and tasty; this mix is a cosmic thrillride that leaves the taster feeling almost extraterrestrial. The TB's banana and grapefruit overtones, are hushed and mellowed beautifully by the Sour Zkittlez sweet candied fruit notes. Both electrifying and refreshing, the taste of this mix dazzles. Sparkling and glacéed, one can see even from a distance that this rosin is of the highest, golden quality. Invigorating and stimulating, the high of the rosin takes shape as Sativa leaning hybrid - it vivifies and moves - and takes the taster to dance amongst the stars, one of the many exemplary qualities of this truly celestial mix.