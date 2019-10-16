About this strain
Harle-Tsu, bred by the Southern Humboldt Seed Collective, is a high-CBD hybrid cross between Harlequin and Sour Tsunami. With its high CBD content and virtually non-existent THC content, Harle-Tsu may bring relief to pain and inflammation without euphoria or intoxication. Harle-Tsu seeds have a 75% chance of expressing its high-CBD characteristics, and indoor plants will finish flowering in 8 weeks.
Harle-Tsu effects
259 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
77% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
44% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
50% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
42% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
39% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
0% | very low
CBD Strength
11% | medium
