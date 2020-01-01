 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Skama Tek
Skama Tek Cover Photo

Skama Tek

Simplicity, Portability & Convenience at its finest

The three musketeers 😁
The three musketeers 😁
1. Closed 2. Twist to open 3&4. Pull up to expose dab tool 5. Use your tool
1. Closed 2. Twist to open 3&4. Pull up to expose dab tool 5. Use your tool
1. Closed 2. Twist to open 3&4. Pull up to expose dab tool 5. Use your tool
1. Closed 2. Twist to open 3&4. Pull up to expose dab tool 5. Use your tool
Greatness concealing itself within the boundaries of elegance
Greatness concealing itself within the boundaries of elegance
We'll check out our instagram these guys are all open to a private collab. @skamatek wyt?
We'll check out our instagram these guys are all open to a private collab. @skamatek wyt?

About Skama Tek

Skama Tek 1.0 is the go to, portable vaporizer pen suitable for any user. We understand importance of discreetly consuming your medical product, keeping it as simple as possible yet still feeling up-to-date with a modern and unique device. Version 1.0 is for concentrates and perfect for EDM festivals. It boasts several patent pending features unseen on the market. 1. Magnetic stylus dab tool inside the pen 2. No thread lock system 3. One more feature to top it off in Version 1.5

Portable vaporizers

more products

Available in

United States, Arizona, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Nevada, New York, Oregon