Skama Tek 1.0 is the go to, portable vaporizer pen suitable for any user. We understand importance of discreetly consuming your medical product, keeping it as simple as possible yet still feeling up-to-date with a modern and unique device. Version 1.0 is for concentrates and perfect for EDM festivals. It boasts several patent pending features unseen on the market. 1. Magnetic stylus dab tool inside the pen 2. No thread lock system 3. One more feature to top it off in Version 1.5