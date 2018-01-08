Skama Tek
Skama Tek v1.0
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Portable magnetic dab tool with unique design. This options allow the user to feel free of a decision to travel with their Skama pen, no need to fit that sticky dab tool anywhere else but inside your unit. Plus it comes with its own personal shammy cloth to wipe after use. Full ceramic donut bowl chamber gives a nice even vape, heating more wax altogether rather than having just certain sections receiving more indirect heat than other areas. Vape pen has 3 temperature settings to vape your different grade concentrates. The atomizer comes with a no thread lock system easily preventing gunky residue buildup within the thread from extensive use.
-650 mah battery
-Low temp just enough to give a sweet, tasty vapor pull.
-Magnetic dab tool
-No thread lock system
-Dab tool cleaning cloth
-650 mah battery
-Low temp just enough to give a sweet, tasty vapor pull.
-Magnetic dab tool
-No thread lock system
-Dab tool cleaning cloth
Sour Diesel effects
Reported by real people like you
5,481 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
44% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
8% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!