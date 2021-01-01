About this product

Harmonize full-spectrum oil is like a life elixir that will have you glowing from the inside out. With subtle notes of orange and lemon zest, and lightly sweetened with agave, it’s a gratifying and gentle, yet effective way to take advantage of the powerful, full-spectrum “Entourage Effect.” Rub several drops onto your face or body for warm, vibrant, balanced skin or drop some of this versatile, food-safe oil under your tongue for 15-30 seconds then swallow. Harmonize contains vitamin E rich sunflower oil and hemp extracts bring you back into alignment. Prepare to feel the natural balancing influence on your healthy skin, joints, muscle function and promote a calm, positive state of mind.*



Ingredients: Organic Hemp Seed Oil, Organic Blue Agave, Vitamin-E Oil, Organic Orange Oil, Organic Lemon Oil, Full-Spectrum Hemp Flower