About this product

Mr. Dabalina (Mr. Bob Dabalina) has a sharp mini curved fork tip design and an anodized finish.



Dabbers are a tool used to make your dabbing experience simpler and more convenient. Dabbers come in different sizes and styles, but their function is to easily and safely transport your concentrates on to the heated nail of your concentrate rig.



Skilletools produces some of the nicest and most affordable concentrate accessories on the market. All Skilletools products are medical grade and manufactured in the USA. They create multiple uniquely designed tools that work best with your favourite concentrates, oils, waxes and other materials.