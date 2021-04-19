Loading…
SKöRD

Vanilla Gorilla Wax

HybridTHC 20%CBD

Vanilla Gorilla effects

Relaxed
70% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
40% of people report feeling giggly
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Pain
20% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
10% of people say it helps with depression
Insomnia
10% of people say it helps with insomnia
