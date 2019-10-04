ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Grease Monkey
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Grease Monkey

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Hybrid

4.7 257 reviews

Grease Monkey

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Peppery
Citrus
Herbal

Calculated from 41 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 257 reviews

Grease Monkey
  • Peppery
  • Citrus
  • Herbal

Grease Monkey is a sweet, earthy strain with strong skunky overtones. Created by Exotic Genetix, Grease Monkey is a cross of GG4 x Cookies and Cream. This strain saddles the consumer with a lazy, munchie-fueled body buzz that may soften the blow of chronic pain, nausea, and stress. While defined as a hybrid, this Grease Monkey’s deep relaxation will naturally lead some consumers toward sleep, so mind your dosage.

 

Effects

Show all

189 people reported 1514 effects
Relaxed 77%
Euphoric 54%
Happy 51%
Sleepy 39%
Uplifted 37%
Stress 35%
Pain 31%
Anxiety 26%
Insomnia 22%
Depression 22%
Dry mouth 24%
Dry eyes 12%
Dizzy 3%
Anxious 2%
Headache 1%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

257

more reviews
write a review

Find Grease Monkey nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Grease Monkey nearby.

Similar strains

Leafly flower for Purple Punch
Purple Punch
More tinglyLeafly flower for Mendo Breath
Mendo Breath
More relaxingLeafly flower for Blackwater
Blackwater
More limoneneLeafly flower for Do-Si-Dos
Do-Si-Dos
More relaxingLeafly flower for Master Kush
Master Kush
More linaloolLeafly flower for Pre-98 Bubba Kush
Pre-98 Bubba Kush
More linaloolLeafly flower for Platinum Bubba Kush
Platinum Bubba Kush
More hungryLeafly flower for GMO Cookies
GMO Cookies
More tingly
search by similar

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Grease Monkey
User uploaded image of Grease Monkey

Found in

Preview for Underrated THC strains
Underrated THC strains

Lineage

First strain parent
Cookies and Cream
parent
Second strain parent
Original Glue
parent
Strain
Grease Monkey
First strain child
Berries & Crème
child
Second strain child
Monkey Bread #1
child

Products with Grease Monkey

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Grease Monkey nearby.

Good Reads

Show all

7 cannabis strains that pair perfectly with your fall festivities
7 cannabis strains that pair perfectly with your fall festivities

Most popular in