Skunk's Butt Products
Muscle-Eze Rub - Skunk's Butt Products
About this product
2:1 THC/CBD Cannabis-infused homeopathic topical, developed with chronic pain in mind. Solution comes packaged in an elegant bottle, and 1 in every ten bottles comes complete with one of 12 different semi-precious roll-on gemstones; Amethyst, Hematite, Aventurine (Green or Red), Tiger's Eye, Sodalite, the list goes on. Visit our website at skunksbutt.com for additional details, or to see the gemstone listings and benefits.
