Easy to use, clean, clear and complete

About SkunkwerksRX Group LLC

We are a select group of growers, executives and former business owners who have come together to make a positive impact on the medical marijuana movement. We have chosen plant nutrients as our target market and our vision is to provide the very best in class products. Our proprietary chemist has created what we believe is the most cost effective, easy to use and environmentally friendly product on the market today. We are bringing this awesome nutrient to you under our label Skunkwerks Rx. The flagship product for Skunkwerks Rx is our popular all-in-one Formula. Everything you need from start to finish In one easy to use gallon container. It is highly concentrated-clean-sustainable to our environment and will make up to 750 gallons of feed per gallon.