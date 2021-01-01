WE LIVE CRAFT CANNABIS.

Sky High Gardens resides on 1st Avenue South, adjacent to Starbucks headquarters, where we hear the crowd from Safeco and Qwest fields roar. With such close proximity to downtown Seattle we are often asked “Why grow here?” yet to us, it is an afterthought. This is where we live, so this is where the plants take root.



Aided by cool Puget Sound marine air, our ocean grown buds are an inspiration for our hard work and represent our relentless pursuit of top quality.



Our commitment to excellence began as a medical operation, and remains the center piece as the Sky High brand grows in size. Quality cannot be forced, however by providing unparalleled attention to detail we create an atmosphere in which the plants are encouraged to thrive and mature to their full potential.



At Sky High Gardens, Craft is defined by taking the extra care necessary to cultivate in small batches which produce flavor and effect miles above the rest.