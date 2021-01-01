Loading…
SkyBlue Vapor™

SkyBlue Vapor™ Glass Globe w/ Single Coil

About this product

This product is currently SOLD OUT!
Use Code " leafly10 " & Take 10% OFF your order!

We've built this one just like our SkyBlue Vapor™ concentrate atomizer, only bigger and better.  Maximize your concentrate usage with our single coil glass globe atomizer.  Watch vapor form inside the dome and hit it when you are ready.  All of our glass globe atomizers feature a large fill capacity to keep your session going strong!
