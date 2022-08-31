About this product
Our Delta 8 THC vape cartridges feature 1000mg of hemp-derived Delta 8 THC oil and strain-specific terpenes. Delta 8 THC typically offers an amazing uplifting feel and calming energy, without being overpoweringly intoxicating. It tends to be much more functional than a Delta 9 THC, and is an ideal product for users who don’t like the anxiety, paranoia, and/or hardcore “stoned”/lethargic feeling that Delta 9 THC gives.
Each Delta 8 THC vape cartridge contains:
1000mg total extract
950mg Delta 8 THC oil
50mg terpenes
No cutting agents: no VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or anything else
Product Description
Description: Breath and button-activation compatible 510 cartridge with 1000mg total material
Coil: Ceramic
Tank: Glass
Ingredients: Broad Spectrum Delta 8 THC distillate and strain-specific terpenes
Delta 8 THC Vape Cartridge Extract Description
Type: Broad-spectrum Delta 8 THC oil with natural terpenes
Amount of Extract: 1000 mg
Extraction Material: Hemp
∆9THC Content: None detected
Plant-Derived Terpenes: Yes
About this brand
Skyhio
Skyhio is an affordable way to shop premium Delta 8 THC products. We are best known for for our line of delicious and powerful Delta 8 THC vape cartridges, featuring flavors such as bubblegum, cherry pie, and wedding cake.