The 4 Pack contains four x 2-packs each for a total of 8 Smartcakes® + Hemp CBD.



At only 38 calories per Smartcake® + Hemp CBD, are WAY Beyond Gluten Free. They have 5 grams of fiber, 4 grams of protein and still manage to taste great with No sugar and No starch delivering you with Calm, Clear Energy. It combines all the health benefits of the original Smartcakes® with 25 milligrams of hemp-infused CBD per cake. Smartcakes® are lab-tested and third-party certified for purity and potency. Our Smartcake® +Hemp CBD comes in a vanilla latte flavor, providing a perfect complement to morning coffee, serving as a pick-me-up in the afternoon or finishing the night with a sweet treat.