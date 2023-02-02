Entitlement endangers existence. Irrationale evokes anger. Violence spawns violence. Yet through it all, polite tactics prosper. Be FUCKIN polite. We changed one letter to shift the focus of enforcement back towards unity and universal truths. We must quit passing blame and provoking. It’s time we come together, take as stand, and hold each other accountable as we reenforce the people’s rule. Change enforcement, be POLITE.

Show more