This "Bi-Line" Straight Beaker Water Pipe is a functional glass water pipe. Handmade by UPC, this pipe comes to you from wonderful Toluca Lake, CA. This daily driver is straight and functional. The "Bi-Line" features a 18mm > 14mm downstem and a 14.5mm male flower bowl.



Available in black or white, with either a single or double showerhead perc. Combine the showerhead perc with an ice pinch, and you get a cool refreshing draw. Trust us, a nice clean hi-hitter, at this price is a steal.