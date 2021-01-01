About this product
DNA Xtract Node Kit by DNA Glass
The most portable way to take a dab. Measures: 7" in length
Percolator available in 4 different colors: clear, black, green, & pink.
Kit Includes:
Glass Main Chamber with Percolator
Glass Mouthpiece
Titanium Tip
Glass Dab Tray
Travel Box Case
About this brand
Smoketokes
Located in the heart of Downtown Los Angeles, Smoke Tokes is an international distributor and wholesaler of smoking and vaping products. We sell wholesale smoke shop and dispensary supplies.
Since 2009 we have been providing the best deals while aiming for great customer service and satisfaction along with fast shipping!
