Who We Are



Smokey Okie’s Cannabis is a family-owned and operated cultivation company. As indoor farmers, we grow premium cannabis flower for the people of Oklahoma.



What We Do



We pay close attention to what our customers want, as well as what is happening in the world of breeding. We have curated our selection of strains to provide choice cuts to Oklahoma's flower market.



Our Mission



To be the foremost leader of Oklahoma cannabis growers, delivering the highest quality flower, using the most innovative and progressive cultivation methods, and with the highest levels of customer service. We love to hear from you, the one who smokes our herb. Please send us your thoughts via email to: feedback@smokey-okies.com



OUR VALUES:



Cleanliness

Cleanliness is our top priority when operating our facility. You can rest assured knowing that our flower is cultivated in a manner and in a facility where cleanliness and hygiene is the top priority, every day. Our growers scrub up when they arrive to work, they change for lunch, and put on new scrubs after. We clean our facility top to bottom every single day, and we perform deep cleans within our grow rooms after each harvest before the new crop enters flower. When you purchase flower from Smokey Okies, you can rest assured that it was grown in a safe, sanitary environment.



Attentive & Mindful



First and foremost, we are attentive – to our plants, our growing practices, and to our relationships. We take pride in all the details of our business and are intentional with our practices.



Reliable



With our flower, you can be certain you will be getting the same quality, same enjoyment, each time you open the bag. We know our business relies on the happiness of our customers alone, so we ensure that we are always on the other end of the phone or an email. We don’t just sell to our clients; we grow with them and become an extension of their team, celebrating our joint successes.